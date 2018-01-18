Wells Fargo says resolved payment duplication glitch

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Thursday it resolved an internal processing error that resulted in customers’ online bill payments being processed twice.

“On January 17 an internal processing error caused temporary double posting of some items, impacting some customers. The issue was corrected overnight, and customers should now see their correct balances,” the company said in an emailed statement.

The lender, which is embroiled in a long-lasting sales scandal, said any fees or charges that customers may have incurred as a result of the error would be “taken care of”.

The technical snag, which was spotted on Wednesday, left many customers with empty accounts.