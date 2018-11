FILE PHOTO - Jay Welker, Chief Executive Officer of Wells Fargo Private Bank, answers questions during an interview with Reuters in New York October 4, 2010.REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co’s (WFC.N) head of wealth management Jay Welker will retire at the end of March after more than two decades with the San Francisco-based bank.

Welker joined Wells Fargo in 1988, overseeing regional commercial banking offices for the bank in California. He was named Wells’ wealth management head in 2003, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The memo had no details on Welker’s successor.