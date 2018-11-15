Wealth
Wells Fargo plans to cut 1,000 positions in U.S.: spokesperson

Imani Moise

The sign outside the Wells Fargo & Co. bank in downtown Denver April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co. said on Thursday the bank given has given notice to team members in its Consumer Lending and Payments, Virtual Solutions and Innovations groups that it plans to eliminate roughly 1,000 positions nationwide.

About 900 of those cuts will be in the bank’s home lending unit, to reflect declines in application volume and the number of the customers in default, spokesman Tom Goyda said in an email.

Earlier this year, the bank announced plans to reduce its headcount by about 26,000 over the next three years.

