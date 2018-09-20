Wells Fargo to cut headcount by 5-10 percent in next 3 years

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Thursday it would reduce its headcount by about 5 percent to 10 percent within the next three years as part of a turnaround plan.

FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo bank sign is pictured in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The fourth-largest U.S. bank is trying to recover from a sales scandal that has hurt its results and tarnished its reputation. [nL4N1US5MK]

Since the scandal, the bank has made a host of changes, including ousting executives, clawing back pay, changing incentive structures for low-level employees and implementing a new risk-management structure.

Wells Fargo, which had a total of 264,500 employees as of June 30, said the latest reduction would reflect displacements as well as normal team-member attrition.

The announcement comes as the bank looks to cut total expenses by about $3 billion by 2020.

“We are addressing past issues, enhancing our focus on customers, strengthening risk management and controls, simplifying our organization ... all in the spirit of building a better Wells Fargo for our customers,” Chief Executive Officer Tim Sloan said in a statement.

Sloan, who took over the top job in October 2016 after John Stumpf was forced to resign in the wake of the scandal, also said the company was working to leverage digital automation and divest non-core businesses.

Wells Fargo reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit in July as lending activity slowed and the bank said much of the decline had to do with moves to avoid riskier loans.

Wells Fargo’s shares rose 0.6 percent to $55.55 in late afternoon trading on Thursday.