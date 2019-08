FILE PHOTO: A woman walks by a Wells Fargo bank branch in Washington, DC, U.S., October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pete Schroeder/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Friday that it boosted its estimate for a possible legal reserve shortfall to $3.9 billion for the quarter ending June 30, from $3.1 billion earlier this year, according to a regulatory filing.

The bank said that the increase was due to “a variety of matters, including retail sales practices matters.”