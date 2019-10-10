Wells Fargo adding to mortgage loan processing teams

FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) is adding to teams that process mortgage loans to prepare for higher mortgage volumes, according to a memo viewed by Reuters shows.

Banks are anticipating a surge in mortgage activity fueled by lower interest rates.

The hiring initiative is a change in course for Wells Fargo, the largest U.S. mortgage originator, according to Inside Mortgage Finance, which has laid off hundreds of employees in its mortgage division in recent years.