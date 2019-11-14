Wells Fargo former interim CEO Allen Parker to step down as general counsel

A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) on Thursday said its general counsel Allen Parker, who was formerly interim chief executive officer, would step down in March 2020.

Parker joined Wells as general counsel in March 2017, served as interim CEO and president from March 2019 to October 2019, and then returned to the general counsel role.

Wells will start a search for a new general counsel immediately, the bank said in a statement.