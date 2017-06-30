FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo unit hires new head of U.S. portfolio solutions
June 30, 2017 / 4:31 PM / in 2 months

Wells Fargo unit hires new head of U.S. portfolio solutions

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo Asset Management named Jonathan Hobbs as head of U.S. portfolio solutions and Kevin Kneafsey as a senior investment strategist with the multi-asset client solutions group.

Hobbs and Kneafsey will be based in San Francisco and report to the president of the unit, Nicolaas Marais, the Wells Fargo & Co division said on Friday.

Wells Fargo Asset Management is a division of Wells Fargo Wealth and Investment Management, which manages top-tier investment options.

Hobbs joins from BlackRock's multi-asset team, while Kneafsey served as a senior adviser for Schroders' multi-asset team.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto

