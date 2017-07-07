FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Wells Fargo creates new 'stakeholder' group
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 6, 2017 / 8:26 PM / a month ago

Wells Fargo creates new 'stakeholder' group

Dan Freed

2 Min Read

A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017.Stephanie Keith

(This version of the July 6th story corrects statement in final paragraph to say that Wells Fargo replaced its chief executive, who retired; he was not fired.)

By Dan Freed

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Thursday it had created a new division combining investor relations, corporate communications, government relations and public policy, the latest of several organizational changes following a sales scandal that tarnished the bank's reputation.

The new division, which the bank called a "Stakeholder Relations" group, will be led by Jim Rowe, who had previously been in charge of investor relations.

Rowe will report to Chief Administrative Officer Hope Hardison, effective immediately, Wells Fargo said in a statement.

Investor relations had previously been separate from the other functions and reported to Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry.

The change comes after an internal investigation found the bank was too decentralized, a problem that contributed to a culture that allowed employees to create as many as 2.1 million unauthorized customer accounts without getting the necessary attention from top management.

Since the scandal, Wells Fargo replaced its chief executive, who retired, and has overhauled its government relations and public policy unit.

Reporting by Dan Freed in New York and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Gabriella Borter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.