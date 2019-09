FILE PHOTO: The sun rises behind a Wells Fargo building in El Paso, Texas, U.S., March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo (WFC.N) said on Monday it expects full year 2019 net interest income to fall 6% from a year earlier due to lower interest rates, a flatter yield curve and asset sales.

The fourth largest U.S. lender said it also expects net interest income in the second half to be down by about $1.8 billion from first half. (bit.ly/2k2RwMy)