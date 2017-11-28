FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo to exit personal insurance business
Sections
Featured
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Reuters Backstory
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
Exclusive
Russia
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
Kaspersky CEO says he would leave if Russia asked him to spy
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky CEO says he would leave if Russia asked him to spy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 28, 2017 / 9:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wells Fargo to exit personal insurance business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Tuesday it would exit the personal insurance business and immediately begin winding down marketing and product promotion activity.

The sign outside the Wells Fargo & Co. bank in downtown Denver April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wells Fargo’s personal insurance business includes auto, homeowners, renters and umbrella insurance products. The business’ financial contribution was not material to the company, according to the bank’s statement on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo has been working for more than a year to recover from a sales scandal that has impacted several of its consumer businesses, including some insurance products. The bank has also been working to cut costs as profits have fallen due in part to legal and regulatory problems.

Wells, the third-largest U.S. lender by assets, has already exited several other insurance businesses, including crop insurance, which it sold in 2016. It announced a deal in June to sell its commercial insurance business. That deal has yet to close.

The personal insurance business is the last remaining insurance brokerage agency Wells Fargo owns.

Reporting by Dan Freed in New York and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.