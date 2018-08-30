FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 2:28 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Wells Fargo fires bankers after probe into doctoring of expense receipts: Wall Street Journal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) has fired or suspended more than a dozen employees in its investment bank over alleged violations of the company’s expense policy regarding after-hours meals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo branch is seen in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, U.S. February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

The bank is investigating dozens of others ranging from analysts to managing directors in New York, San Francisco and Charlotte for doctoring receipts on dinners that they charged to the bank, the Journal reported, citing the people.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

