Wells Fargo cuts net interest income outlook, sending shares lower

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co’s aggressive cost cutting helped boost its quarterly profit, but shares in the lender fell after it dialed back its outlook for how much net interest income it would bring in this year.

FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo ATM machine is shown in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The Federal Reserve has signaled it is unlikely to raise interest rates in 2019 given risks to the U.S. economy from a global slowdown, which investors fear could pressure net interest income, or the difference between what a bank earns on loans and pays on deposits.

The outlook overshadowed a jump in Wells Fargo’s profit for the first quarter. The bank has been working to keep a tight grip on costs as it continues to battle the fallout from a wide-ranging sales practices scandal.

Shares of the lender were last down 3 percent in morning trading.

The earnings come on the heels of former Chief Executive Tim Sloan’s abrupt departure last month. Interim CEO Allen Parker said on Friday he was working on improving relations with regulators and making the bank more efficient but acknowledged “we have more work ahead of us.”

The bank’s finance chief, John Shrewsberry, reaffirmed that the lender was on track to hit its 2019 cost target. But the longer-term outlook is less certain, since the bank suspended its expense targets for next year after Sloan’s exit.

Parker on Friday also did not give updated guidance for when a punitive asset cap imposed on the bank by the Federal Reserve would be lifted, saying he felt like it was not appropriate to do so.

Former CEO Sloan twice disappointed investors by pushing back when he expected to get the asset cap removed, which the Fed has will happen when risk management and internal controls have improved.

Shrewsberry said on a conference call that Wells Fargo now expects a decline of 2 percent to 5 percent in net interest income this year compared with 2018. It previously had expected between a 2 percent rise and a 2 percent fall in the figure.

COST CONTROLS

The bank’s non-interest expenses fell 7.5 percent to $13.9 billion in the quarter ended March 31 from a year earlier. The company is targeting expenses for all of 2019 of $52 billion to $53 billion.

The decline in expenses outpaced a 1.5 percent fall in total revenue to $21.61 billion. As signs of a slowing U.S. economy mount, analysts have turned their focus to efficiency in anticipation of slower revenue and loan growth.

The lender’s efficiency ratio, a closely watched measure of cost per dollar of revenue, improved from a year earlier but was higher than in the fourth quarter.

Wells Fargo’s string of sales practices scandals have already cost the bank billions of dollars in fines and customer remediation, tarnished its reputation, attracted heightened regulatory oversight and led to the exit of two CEOs.

Average loans in the quarter rose slightly from the prior quarter but were still below the same period last year.

Average deposits were down 1 percent from the previous quarter and fell 3 percent from a year earlier. The bank said that reflected actions taken to manage the asset cap and lower wealth and investment management deposits as customers move cash into higher yielding options.

Wells Fargo’s net interest income in the first quarter fell 1 percent from a year earlier and 3 percent from the prior quarter.

The bank blamed the decline from the previous period on a flattening yield curve, though JPMorgan Chase & Co earlier on Friday said higher interest rates had helped boost its net interest slightly from the fourth quarter.

Wells Fargo's net income applicable to common stock rose reut.rs/2P8a214 to $5.51 billion, or $1.20 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $4.73 billion, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.09 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, but it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.