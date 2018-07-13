FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 12:10 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Wells Fargo profit falls 12 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) on Friday posted a 12 percent decline in second-quarter profit, as loans fell and expenses rose.

FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo stagecoach is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

Net income applicable to common stock fell to $4.79 billion, or 98 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $5.45 billion, or $1.08 per share a year ago.

Analysts on average expected $1.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

Peer JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) reported an 18.3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, while Citigroup’s (C.N) profit rose 16 percent on lower taxes and higher fee income.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
