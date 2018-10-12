Wells Fargo quarterly profit rises 32 percent

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) posted a 32 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by an increase in net interest income and lower expenses.

FILE PHOTO: The sign outside the Wells Fargo & Co. bank in downtown Denver, Colorado, U.S., April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Net income applicable to common stock holders rose to $5.45 billion, or $1.13 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $4.13 billion or 83 cents per share a year ago. reut.rs/2NCtgK8

Analysts on average were looking for $1.17 per share, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

Peers JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday on gains from higher interest rates and a growth in loans, while Citigroup’s (C.N) profit rose 12 percent on lower taxes and a decrease in expenses.