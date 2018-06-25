FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 8:00 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

SEC fines Wells Fargo Advisors over investment sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday said Wells Fargo Advisors LLC (WFC.N) agreed to pay more than $5.1 million to settle charges of misconduct in the sale of so-called market-linked investments to retail investors.

FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo bank sign is pictured in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wells Fargo was accused of generating large fees at the expense of investor returns by improperly encouraging customers to actively trade the products, even though they were intended to be held to maturity.

The payout includes a $4 million civil fine, plus the return of ill-gotten gains and interest. Wells Fargo did not admit or deny wrongdoing, the SEC said.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Trott

