Business News
March 1, 2019 / 1:54 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Wells Fargo officials reach $240 million settlement over bogus accounts

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co officials have reached a $240 million settlement of litigation accusing them of poor oversight, resulting in the creation of millions of unauthorized customer accounts.

The settlement disclosed late Thursday requires insurers for current and former Wells Fargo executives and directors to pay the $240 million to the bank, according to a court filing. The accord is the largest insurer-funded cash settlement in a U.S. shareholder derivative case, the filing said.

Reporting by Dena Aubin and Jonathan Stempel in New York

