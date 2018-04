DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co executives said all 12 of the bank’s director nominees were elected at its annual meeting held on Tuesday in Des Moines, Iowa.

FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

Wells Fargo leaders also said the pay of its top executives received support from about 92 percent of shares voted.