Wells Fargo plans to bring workers back to office in September

FILE PHOTO: The sun rises behind a Wells Fargo building in El Paso, Texas, U.S., March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it plans to start bringing workers back to its offices after Labor Day due to the increasing availability of vaccines.

The bank hopes that operations will begin to return to normalcy by Sept. 6, according to a memo circulated to the staff.

The company added it was still evaluating whether to allow certain businesses or functional subgroups in the United States to return to the workplace before Labor Day.

About 200,000 employees of the bank have been working from home and about 60,000 from offices, the company said.

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Officer David Solomon told the bank’s thousands of employees that he hoped to have them working in offices again by this summer.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Nationwide Building Society and Santander UK said last week they would slash their office space, cementing remote working arrangements put in place during the COVID-19 crisis.