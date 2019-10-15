Deals
October 15, 2019 / 7:41 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

French investment firm Wendel to buy U.S. company CPI in $910 million deal

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French investment firm Wendel (MWDP.PA) said on Tuesday that it had signed an agreement to acquire the U.S. company Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI) from San Francisco-based FFL Partners in a deal worth $910 million on an enterprise value basis.

Wendel added it would invest up to about $590 million as part of the deal to own Crisis Prevention Institute.

Crisis Prevention Institute is a provider of behavior management and crisis prevention training programs.

Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below