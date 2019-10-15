French investment firm Wendel to buy U.S. company CPI in $910 million deal

PARIS (Reuters) - French investment firm Wendel (MWDP.PA) said on Tuesday that it had signed an agreement to acquire the U.S. company Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI) from San Francisco-based FFL Partners in a deal worth $910 million on an enterprise value basis.

Wendel added it would invest up to about $590 million as part of the deal to own Crisis Prevention Institute.

Crisis Prevention Institute is a provider of behavior management and crisis prevention training programs.