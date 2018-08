(Reuters) - Burger chain Wendy’s Co (WEN.O) will sell its 12.3 percent stake in Inspire Brands, the company that owns Arby’s diners, for $450 million, it said on Thursday.

A Wendy's Co restaurant is pictured in Monrovia, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wendy’s is selling its stake back to Inspire Brands at a price 38 percent higher than its most recent valuation of the investment, Wendy’s Chairman Nelson Peltz said in a statement.

The company also approved a new $100 million share buyback program.