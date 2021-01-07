Wendy's franchisees, Flynn to buy bankrupt NPC's burger joints

FILE PHOTO: A Wendy's fast food restaurant sign is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Wendy’s Co said on Thursday restaurant operator Flynn Restaurant Group as well as a few other of its franchisees would buy about 393 of its outlets operated by the bankrupt NPC Quality Burgers Inc.

The announcement brings an end to the bitter public battle between Wendy’s and Flynn, who had both submitted bids for the restaurants in November last year.

Flynn would acquire about half of the Wendy's restaurants currently being operated by NPC, with the other franchisees that were part of the burger chain's initial consortium bid buying the rest, according to a regulatory filing bit.ly/2XgMZGo.

Wendy’s also said it does not expect to acquire and operate any restaurant as part of the deal, which is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2021.

NPC filed for bankruptcy protection in July and started the process to sell its assets, including its interests in Wendy’s restaurants across several markets.

Wendy’s had filed an objection in November to the sale of certain NPC assets to Flynn, saying the bidder also operates a few of its competitors’ restaurants.