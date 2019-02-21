Burger chain Wendy's misses same-restaurant sales forecasts

A Wendy's Co restaurant is pictured in Monrovia, California November 4, 2015. Burger chain Wendy's Co reported better-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales, pulling in customers in North America with an expanded menu and refurbished restaurants. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Burger chain Wendy’s missed Wall Street forecasts for same-restaurant sales in the fourth quarter, as it struggled to lure diners in a crowded U.S. fast-food market.

Wendy’s said sales at outlets open at least 15 months rose just 0.2 percent in the three months ended December, even as the Dublin, Ohio-based chain rolled out a series of new items like the premium S’Awesome burger and the $5 junior bacon cheeseburger meal.

Analysts on average had estimated same-restaurant sales to rise 0.74 percent, according to IBES data by Refinitiv.

The company’s revenue overall climbed 3.6 percent to $397.8 million, but fell below analysts’ estimates of $400 million.

Wendy’s projected 2019 adjusted earnings of between 61 cents and 63 cents per share. Analysts were expecting 66 cents.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of 16 cents per share, one cent above analysts’ forecasts, driven by higher net rental income and lower operational expenses.