Wendy's reports strong results, with same-store sales rising

FILE PHOTO: A signboard of Wendy's fast food restaurant is pictured in Tokyo, Japan, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wendy’s Co (WEN.O) reported on Wednesday that North America same-store sales rose 4.4% in the third quarter, powered by new launches such as the $5 Biggie Bag deal and spicy chicken nuggets.

The fast food burger chain also raised its full-year outlook for global systemwide sales to 3.5% to 4%, from 3% to 4%. Adjusted revenues rose 10.1% to $351.1 million.

Wendy’s announcement in September that it would launch breakfast in U.S. locations next year led some investors to initially be skeptical.

However, it also added pressure to rivals in the competitive breakfast space, including McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc (DNKN.O).

On Wednesday, Wendy’s Chief Executive Todd Penegor said during a call with investors that the company believed it could increase breakfast offerings to at least 10% of U.S. sales.

He also said that orders from digital platforms, including online, could make up 10% of U.S. sales by 2024, versus about 2% now.

Internationally, Wendy’s said it can grow to 1,500 restaurants and double sales to about $2 billion by 2024, by expanding in existing markets and entering Europe with new company restaurants in the UK within the next 12 to 18 months.