Wendy's sales disappoint as new cheeseburgers fail to click

(Reuters) - Burger chain Wendy’s missed Wall Street forecasts for same-restaurant sales in the fourth quarter, as a handful of new cheeseburgers failed to attract enough diners in a crowded U.S. fast-food market.

A Wendy's Co restaurant is pictured in Monrovia, California November 4, 2015. Burger chain Wendy's Co reported better-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales, pulling in customers in North America with an expanded menu and refurbished restaurants. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sales at Wendy’s outlets open at least 15 months rose just 0.2 percent in the three months ended December, versus analysts’ forecasts of a 0.74 percent increase.

Wendy’s outlook for 2019 earnings also fell short of expectations as a harsh winter and a partial shutdown of the U.S. government likely pressured sales at the start of the year, as potential customers stayed home or spent less.

The Dublin, Ohio-based chain is rolling out new items like the premium S’Awesome burger and a $5 junior bacon cheeseburger meal as it fights McDonald’s Corp for diners.

McDonald’s itself blamed such promotions from rival chains and competition from delivery services like Uber Eats for slowing sales growth when it reported quarterly results last month.

Wendy’s is among a series of large U.S. restaurant chains partnering with DoorDash and other delivery services to offer their menus to customers ordering from home, but its sales have failed to beat Wall Street expectations for two quarters now.

Profit margins at company-operated restaurants fell 0.6 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, Wendy’s said, as it faces rising labor and commodity costs like the rest of the industry.

For 2019, Wendy’s projected adjusted earnings between 61 cents and 63 cents per share. Analysts were expecting 66 cents.

Fourth-quarter revenue overall climbed 3.6 percent to $397.8 million, but fell below analysts’ estimates of $400 million.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of 16 cents per share, one cent above analysts’ forecasts, driven by higher net rental income and lower operational expenses.

Shares of the company fell nearly 3 percent to $17.15 in early trade.