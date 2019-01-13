Australia's Wesfarmers flags at least $2.2 billion gain on disposals, slashes debt

FILE PHOTO - The Coles (main Wesfarmers brand) logo is seen on a facade of a Coles supermarket in Sydney, Australia, February 20, 2018. Picture taken February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

(Reuters) - Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd (WES.AX) said on Monday it was likely to record a gain of at least A$3 billion ($2.16 billion) from a spree of disposals that includes a spinoff of the country’s second-biggest grocery chain, Coles Group.

The portfolio overhaul, its biggest in a decade, has helped slash Wesfarmers’ net debt to about A$0.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2018, from A$3.6 billion at June 30, 2018, it said in a statement.

The company, which completed the spinoff of Coles last November, said it expected to post a gain of between A$2.10 billion and A$2.30 billion in the first half on account of the spinoff.

Wesfarmers also sees a pre-tax gain on disposal of A$670 million to A$680 million on the sale of its 40 percent stake in the Bengalla thermal coal mine to New Hope Corp (NHC.AX).

The Perth-based firm also said that the trading performance of its retail units except the department stores business was in accordance with the company’s expectations.

The conglomerate sees first-half core earnings for Department Stores of between A$385 million and A$400 million, excluding the gain on the disposal of Kmart Tyre and Auto Service business, which is likely to be about A$265 million to A$275 million pre-tax.

Department stores are among the company’s core businesses and posted double-digit earnings growth in the full year announced in August last year.

Wesfarmers is slated to report results for the half ended Dec. 31, 2018, on Feb. 21.

($1 = 1.3872 Australian dollars)