Wesfarmers online sales soar through coronavirus lockdown

(Reuters) - Australian retail giant Wesfarmers Ltd (WES.AX) on Tuesday reported an 89% surge in online sales so far this calendar year, as strict coronavirus-enforced curbs kept customers indoors and led them to shop more digitally.

The company said its Bunnings and Officeworks units, which provide home and office supplies, helped sales growth in the second-half to date outpace the first-half, but it was uncertain if the higher level of sales growth would continue for the rest of the calendar year.