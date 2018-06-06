Australia's Wesfarmers wary of dealmaking after Homebase fiasco

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd (WES.AX) is wary of dealmaking and focused on existing businesses rather than acquisitions, its managing director said on Thursday, after a disastrous foray into British hardware.

FILE PHOTO - A closed down Homebase store is seen in Ashford, south east England May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

“When it comes to larger-scale M&A, particularly where a control premium is associated, it is more challenging to realize superior returns. I am therefore especially cautious when evaluating such opportunities,” Managing Director Rob Scott told investors at a strategy day in Sydney.

“The most compelling opportunities that I see to generate superior returns from capital allocation reside in our existing businesses.”

The company would need to see a “very compelling” opportunity before making a significant investment, he added.

Wesfarmers last month sold its British home improvement chain Homebase for a nominal 1 pound just two years after buying it, ending an embarrassing offshore adventure that cost it $1 billion.