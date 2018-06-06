FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 7, 2018 / 12:00 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Australia's Wesfarmers wary of dealmaking after Homebase fiasco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd (WES.AX) is wary of dealmaking and focused on existing businesses rather than acquisitions, its managing director said on Thursday, after a disastrous foray into British hardware.

FILE PHOTO - A closed down Homebase store is seen in Ashford, south east England May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

“When it comes to larger-scale M&A, particularly where a control premium is associated, it is more challenging to realize superior returns. I am therefore especially cautious when evaluating such opportunities,” Managing Director Rob Scott told investors at a strategy day in Sydney.

“The most compelling opportunities that I see to generate superior returns from capital allocation reside in our existing businesses.”

    The company would need to see a “very compelling” opportunity before making a significant investment, he added.

    Wesfarmers last month sold its British home improvement chain Homebase for a nominal 1 pound just two years after buying it, ending an embarrassing offshore adventure that cost it $1 billion.

    Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Stephen Coates

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.