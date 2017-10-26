FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2017 / 8:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Western Digital revenue beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Data-storage device maker Western Digital Corp (WDC.O) reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on demand for its memory chips from smartphone makers and datacenter operators.

FILE PHOTO: A Western Digital office building under construction is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The company’s shares, which have surged 31.5 percent this year, were down 1.5 percent in after-hours trading on Thursday.

Memory chips makers such as Western Digital are benefiting from a supply crunch earlier in the year that has boosted prices amid rising demand from smartphone makers and data center operators.

Rival Seagate Technology PLC also reported a better-than-expected revenue for its latest reported quarter.

Western Digital posted a net income of $681 million, or $2.23 per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 29, compared with a net loss of $366 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $3.56 per share.

Net revenue rose 9.9 percent to $5.18 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.29 per share and revenue of $5.14 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
