Western Gas seeks partner for Equus LNG project off Western Australia

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Privately owned Western Gas said on Wednesday it has appointed Goldman Sachs to advise on finding a partner for its Equus gas project off Western Australia, aiming to start producing from the $3.5 billion project in 2024.

Western Gas wants to develop the field using a 2 million tonnes a year floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility, much smaller than the previous owner of the field, Hess Corp, had envisioned.

“Equus is at the right stage of development where the introduction of an experienced and financially capable partner can help progress the project to first gas and realize the value of the greater Equus area,” Western Gas Executive Director Andrew Leibovitch said in a statement.