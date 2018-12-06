U.N. Western Sahara talks end with pledge to meet again in 2019

Horst Koehler, Personal Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations to the parties to the conflict in Western Sahara, attends a news conference after a roundtable at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - Two days of U.N. talks on Western Sahara ended with all sides promising to meet again for a similar “round table” in the first quarter of 2019, U.N. envoy Horst Koehler told reporters after the meeting ended unexpectedly early on Thursday.

He declined to take questions from reporters but said the foreign ministers of Algeria, Morocco and Mauritania and representatives of the Polisario Front independence movement had “engaged openly and in a spirit of mutual respect”.