April 20, 2018 / 5:53 PM / in 31 minutes

GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) is exploring merging its transportation business, which manufactures train engines, with Wabtec Corp (WAB.N), a U.S. maker of equipment for the rail industry, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The General Electric logo is pictured on the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

GE is considering the deal as part of several alternatives for the transportation business, including a potential spin-off, and no decision has been taken, the source said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential deliberations.

    GE and Wabtec did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bloomberg News first reported on the talks.

    Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Richard Chang

