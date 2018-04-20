GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec: source

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) is exploring merging its transportation business, which manufactures train engines, with Wabtec Corp (WAB.N), a U.S. maker of equipment for the rail industry, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
GE is considering the deal as part of several alternatives for the transportation business, including a potential spin-off, and no decision has been taken, the source said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential deliberations.
GE and Wabtec did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bloomberg News first reported on the talks.
Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Richard Chang