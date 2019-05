WestJet airline signage is pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

(Reuters) - Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Monday it will be acquired by private equity firm Onex Corp in an all-cash deal valued at C$5 billion ($3.72 billion), including debt.

Under the terms of the agreement, WestJet shareholders will receive C$31 for each share held.