July 5, 2018 / 10:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

WestJet names industry veteran Charles Duncan as strategy head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO) on Thursday named industry veteran Charles Duncan as its chief strategy officer, effective Aug. 1.

Duncan, who has served in the industry for more than 20 years, joined WestJet in June 2017. He is currently president of the company’s regional airline, WestJet Encore.

Canada’s second-largest carrier also said Cam Kenyon, executive vice-president of operations, was leaving the company on Aug. 31.

The airline said Bob Cummings, EVP of strategy and guest services, would retire on July 31.

In March, WestJet appointed Ed Sims as its chief executive officer after Gregg Saretsky had announced his retirement.

Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

