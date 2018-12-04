December 4, 2018 / 12:13 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Canada's WestJet expects 2019 RASM growth of 2-4 percent

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO) said on Tuesday it expects revenue per average seat mile (RASM) in 2019 to grow 2-4 percent, partly driven by strong demand.

RASM will also be helped by the roll-out of branded fares across all its routes, raised baggage fees and an increase in per traveler ancillary fees for its ultra-low cost fare unit Swoop, the company said.

A key industry metric, RASM is calculated by dividing operating income by available seat miles.

The country’s second-largest carrier expects cost per average seat mile (CASM) to be flat or rise by about 2 percent in the year as it continues to invest more in infrastructure and growth.

WestJet said capital expenditures are expected to be between C$1.0 billion and C$1.2 billion ($758.96 million-$910.75 million) in 2019, compared with its previous forecast of about C$1 billion.

Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.