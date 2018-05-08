Canada's WestJet Airlines misses on profit as costs rise; shares slip

(Reuters) - Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit that missed analysts’ estimates as it saw expenses rise due to higher than expected fuel costs, sending shares down more than 10 percent in morning trading.

FILE PHOTO: A West Jet Boeing 737-700 aircraft (L) departs Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark/File Photo

Airlines have been cutting costs and upgrading their fleets with fuel-efficient aircraft to battle rising fuel costs as oil prices rebound from multi-year lows in 2016 to touch $70 per barrel.

Canada’s second-largest carrier is also facing labor headwinds as it negotiates a first contract with its unionized pilots, even as it plans to launch a new budget carrier in June, while expanding premium seating on its widebody jets. Pilots are expected to decide by May 10 whether to give their union a mandate to strike which could be held as early as May 19.

WestJet CEO Ed Sims told analysts that the company was “making progress” in the talks.

While the carrier flew more passengers, revenue per available seat mile (RASM) - an important metric for WestJet — rose 2.5 percent, meeting the lower end of the company’s guidance of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent growth.

WestJet’s second-quarter guidance of RASM growth of flat to 2 percent lower was also below expectations of certain analysts. BMO Capital Markets forecast RASM growth of 2.5 percent while Canaccord Genuity forecast growth of 4.2 percent.

Fuel costs jumped 14 percent per liter in the quarter. WestJet said in February it expected first-quarter fuel costs to grow between 13 percent to 16 percent.

WestJet shares were down 9.8 percent at C$19.93 while the benchmark Canadian share index was up 0.1 percent.

Excluding certain items, WestJet earned 32 Canadian cents per share, missing the average analyst estimate of 36 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net earnings fell to C$37.2 million ($28.66 million), or 32 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31 from C$46.7 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6.9 percent to C$1.19 billion.