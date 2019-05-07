May 7, 2019 / 10:43 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Canada's WestJet beats profit estimates on higher passenger traffic

WestJet airline signage is pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

(Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts’ estimates on Tuesday, as the Canadian carrier flew more passengers to the United States and other overseas destinations.

The Calgary-based carrier said traffic rose 5.3 percent in the first quarter ended March 31, while available seat miles, a measure of passenger carrying capacity, ticked up at the same level.

WestJet has been eyeing to capture a major chunk of higher-paying premium passengers.

Canada’s second-largest carrier’s net profit rose to C$45.6 million ($33.9 million), or 40 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, from C$34.2 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 30 Canadian cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 5.5 percent to C$1.26 billion.

Rival Air Canada on Monday reported a surprise quarterly profit, helped by strong growth in passenger traffic and its purchase of a loyalty program, despite pressures from the grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX jets.

Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and James Emmanuel

