Canada's WestJet beats profit on higher passenger traffic

WestJet airline signage is pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

(Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the Canadian carrier flew more passengers to the United States and other overseas destinations.

The company has been adding international flights and wooing affluent travelers to boost profits, even as it expands its budget carrier Swoop by adding more aircraft.

The Calgary-based carrier, which operated 13 MAX planes, also reiterated its decision to suspend its 2019 financial forecast, following the grounding of the Boeing jets.

WestJet, which has been trying to capture a major chunk of higher-paying passengers said traffic rose 5.3 percent in the first quarter ended March 31, while available seat miles, a measure of passenger carrying capacity, ticked up at the same level.

Canada’s second-largest carrier’s net profit rose to C$45.6 million ($33.9 million), or 40 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, from C$34.2 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 30 Canadian cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 5.5 percent to C$1.26 billion.

Rival Air Canada on Monday reported a surprise quarterly profit, boosted by strong growth in passenger traffic and purchase of a loyalty program, despite being hit by the MAX jet groundings.