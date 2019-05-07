Canada's WestJet beats profit on sale-leaseback deal

(Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher traffic and proceeds from a sale-leaseback deal for three aircraft, but the Canadian carrier faces ongoing headwinds from the global grounding of the 737 MAX.

WestJet airline signage is pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

The Calgary-based carrier, which operated 13 MAX planes, said it expects the Boeing narrowbody jets to return to service in the third quarter. The MAX jets were grounded worldwide in March following two crashes involving the model.

“Our first focus is getting the 13 back up in the air during Q3 safely and prudently,” chief executive Ed Sims told analysts on a conference call.

Chief Financial Officer Harry Taylor said the carrier would not provide any 2019 financial guidance because of the MAX, but said cost per available seat mile (CASM), a key airline metric, will be under pressure during the second quarter of the year due to short-term impacts from the grounding, such as replacing lost capacity.

Canada’s second-largest carrier has been adding international flights and wooing affluent travelers to boost profits, with revenue from premium cabin fares up 76 percent during the first three months of the year, on an annual basis, Sims said.

WestJet has also expanded its budget carrier Swoop by adding more aircraft and flights, but demand for the ultra-low-cost airline has fluctuated between high-peak and softer periods.

“Swoop was weaker than we expected and would have liked,” Taylor said.

WestJet said traffic rose 5.3 percent in the first quarter ended March 31, while available seat miles, a measure of passenger carrying capacity, ticked up at the same level.

The carrier’s net profit rose to C$45.6 million ($33.9 million), or 40 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, from C$34.2 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

WestJet was helped by an estimated C$15 million ($11.13 million) gain during the first quarter from a sale-leaseback deal for three Boeing Dreamliner jets, which helped earnings.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 30 Canadian cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 5.5 percent to C$1.26 billion.

Rival Air Canada on Monday reported a surprise quarterly profit, boosted by strong growth in passenger traffic and its purchase of a loyalty program, despite being hit by the MAX jet groundings.