Canada's WestJet posts lower quarterly profit

(Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 39 pct fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hit by a rise in costs that reduced margins even as it flew more passengers.

Canada’s second-largest airline said net profit fell to C$29.2 million ($22.3 million), or 26 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$47.8 million, or 41 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$1.19 billion from C$1.12 billion.