Canada's WestJet posts quarterly profit above estimates

(Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts’ estimates, as a rise in passenger traffic helped offset an increase in overall expenses.

Canada’s second-largest airline said revenue per passenger mile - an industry measure of how much the airline makes from each passenger - rose about 5 percent in the fourth quarter.

Westjet has been aiming to grow its share of higher-paying passengers to make more money. Its premium economy cabin revenue rose 70 percent in 2018, helped by fees for perks like priority boarding.

The Calgary-based airline’s fuel costs surged 20.3 percent in the quarter, pushing operating expenses higher about 10 percent to C$1.15 billion ($877.39 million).

The company’s net profit fell to C$29.2 million, or 26 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$47.8 million, or 41 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 13 Canadian cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose to C$1.19 billion from C$1.12 billion.