WestJet Airlines beats on profit as paid perks help

(Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd beat analysts’ estimates for profit in the fourth quarter as it squeezed more revenue out of each seat sold, helping it offset an increase in fuel and other expenses.

Canada’s second-largest carrier has been aiming to grow its share of higher-paying passengers by introducing fees for perks like priority boarding and added legroom. Its premium economy cabin revenue rose 70 percent in 2018.

The Calgary-based airline said revenue per available seat mile - an industry measure of how much the airline makes from each seat on the plane - rose almost 1 percent in the fourth quarter.

WestJet does not break out revenues for premium economy or business travel but revenue from customers rose 7 percent, while total revenue increased 6.6 percent to C$1.19 billion.

The company, which plans to add more seats this year, both on international routes and on its budget carrier Swoop, earned 26 Canadian cents a share in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That topped analyst estimates of 13 Canadian cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net profit, however, dipped to C$29.2 million from C$47.8 million a year earlier, reflecting the pressure a rise in fuel costs has brought to bear on airlines over the past year.

WestJet’s fuel costs surged 20.3 percent in the quarter, pushing operating expenses higher about 10 percent to C$1.15 billion ($877.39 million).

The company has also been facing tough domestic competition and the threat of a strike by its recently unionized pilots, helping drive a 32 percent fall in its stock in the past 12 months.

The company’s shares closed at C$20.2 in Toronto on Monday.