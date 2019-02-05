WestJet Airlines scales back 2019 capacity growth, beats on profit

(Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday it would scale back capacity growth during 2019 as it faces competition from rivals and weaker economic conditions, after the Canadian carrier beat analyst estimates for profit in the fourth quarter.

FILE PHOTO: Snow covered mountains are seen under the wing of a WestJet commercial flight on route from Vancouver to Calgary November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Canada’s second-largest carrier is aiming to grow its share of higher-paying passengers by introducing fees for perks like priority boarding and added legroom, while introducing business-class service this year on its new Boeing Dreamliners.

Its premium economy cabin revenue surged 70 percent in 2018.

Shares jumped 3.42 percent to C$20.89 in morning trading in Toronto.

The Calgary-based airline said it would increase capacity by between 6 percent and 8 percent in 2019, fueled by new flights on its Dreamliners and budget carrier Swoop. That’s down from earlier guidance of 6.5 percent to 8.5 percent growth.

WestJet expects system-wide capacity to grow between 5.5 percent and 6.5 percent during the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue per available seat mile - an industry measure of how much the airline makes from each seat on the plane - rose almost 1 percent to C$14.72 in the fourth quarter. WestJet does not break out revenues for premium economy or business travel but revenue from customers grew 7 percent, while total revenue increased 6.6 percent to C$1.19 billion ($906.39 million).

The company earned 26 Canadian cents a share in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That was double analyst estimates of 13 Canadian cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net profit, however, dipped to C$29.2 million from C$47.8 million a year earlier, reflecting pressure on airlines from a rise in fuel costs over the past year.

WestJet’s fuel costs surged 20.3 percent in the quarter, pushing operating expenses higher by about 10 percent to C$1.15 billion ($877.39 million).

The company has faced tough domestic competition and the threat of a strike by its recently unionized pilots, factors which have dragged down its stock by 32 percent over the past 12 months.

($1 = 1.3129 Canadian dollars)