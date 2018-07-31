FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 10:50 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

WestJet posts smaller-than-expected loss on traffic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Tuesday as it flew more fuller planes and improved a key revenue metric, offsetting a steep rise in aviation fuel prices.

FILE PHOTO: A Westjet Boeing 737-700 takes off at the International Airport in Calgary, Alberta, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

The country’s second-largest carrier said revenue passenger miles (RPMs) increased 6.2 percent in the second quarter ended June 30.

The Calgary-based company said aircraft fuel expenses rose 34.4 percent to C$302.3 million, while overall expenses increased 13.8 percent.

The company’s net loss was C$20.8 million ($15.9 million), or 18 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$48.4 million, or 41 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company lost 18 Canadian cents per share, smaller than analysts’ expectation of 28 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to C$1.09 billion from C$1.06 billion.

Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
