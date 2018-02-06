FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 11:40 AM / in 2 hours

WestJet's revenue rises 10 percent as passenger traffic grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd’s revenue rose 10 percent in the fourth quarter as the Canadian carrier flew more passengers.

Canada’s second largest airline said on Tuesday revenue passenger miles — a measure of passenger traffic — rose 8.8 percent to C$6.33 billion ($5.05 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

WestJet has worked on growing its fleet and attracting more customers as it locks horns with rival Air Canada.

The company recently began a joint venture with U.S.-based Delta Air Lines and expects to launch an ultra-low-cost-carrier called Swoop in June.

However, WestJet’s fuel prices jumped 19.5 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, sending operating expenses up 11.5 percent to C$1.04 billion.

Net earnings fell to C$48.5 million from C$55.2 million a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, WestJet earned 42 Canadian cents per share, in line with analysts’ average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 1.2541 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
