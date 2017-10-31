WestJet profit rises, sees strong 2018 as it adds more planes

(Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd’s (WJA.TO) profit beat analysts’ estimates,

after a record number of passengers used the carrier in the quarter, and it makes plans to add planes to its fleet in 2018.

The airline said on Tuesday it expects total capacity for its fleet, or the number of seats it has on planes, to rise between 6.5 percent and 8.5 percent for 2018, up from the 6 percent increase it sees for 2017.

That growth will be driven by its new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, along with plans to launch its new ultra-low-cost-carrier subsidiary, Swoop.(bit.ly/2gZ0ZmS)

Low and ultra low-cost flights are a hot market for airlines as passengers look for cheaper air travel.

WestJet’s Swoop, which will compete with Air Canada’s (AC.TO) Rouge, is expected to start flying early next year.

Calgary-based WestJet said on Tuesday it flew 6.5 million passengers in the quarter, up from 5.9 million passengers a year earlier, helping revenue increase 8.1 percent to C$1.22 billion ($949.6 million).

Revenue per available seat mile (RASM), a key indicator of an airline’s efficiency, rose 2.2 percent in the quarter ended Sept 30.

The company said its load factor, which measures how effectively a carrier fills seats, rose to 85.7 percent from 84 percent a year earlier.

Net earnings rose to C$138.4 million, or C$1.18 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$116 million, or 97 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of C$1.14 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.