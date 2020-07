FILE PHOTO: An office building with the logo of Westpac Banking Corp is seen in the central business district of Sydney, Australia, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

(Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) on Tuesday named KPMG partner Michael Rowland as its chief financial officer.

Acting chief financial officer Gary Thursby, who took on the role in December after Australia’s second-largest bank found itself engulfed in a major money-laundering scandal, will continue until Rowland joins later this year.