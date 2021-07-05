Westpac to sell New Zealand life insurance arm for $281 million to Fidelity

(Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on Tuesday it will sell its life insurance business in New Zealand to Fidelity Life for NZ$400 million ($280.84 million).
It marks the latest asset to be offloaded by Australia’s second-largest bank over the past year as it doubles down on its core banking operations after a series of scandals ramped up regulatory scrutiny.
“This transaction is the latest step in simplifying our business,” Chief Executive Officer Peter King said in a statement.
It is expected the deal will add 7 basis points to Westpac’s common equity tier 1 capital and result in a post-tax gain after it is completed by the end of 2021.
Fidelity, New Zealand’s largest locally-owned life insurer, will also enter an exclusive 15-year distribution deal with Westpac, the bank said.
Westpac Life New Zealand had annual in-force premiums of NZ$149 million as of the end of March, it said.
($1 = 1.4243 New Zealand dollars)
Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.