Australia's Westpac hit with second U.S. class-action

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian looks at his phone as he walks past a logo for Australia's Westpac Banking Corp located outside a branch in central Sydney, Australia, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

(Reuters) - Investor rights law firm Bernstein Liebhard has filed a class-action suit against Australia’s No. 2 lender, Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX), accusing it of failing to monitor financial crime, the law firm said on Monday.

The suit was filed in a U.S. court on behalf of investors who bought Westpac’s securities between November 11, 2015 and November 19, 2019, the firm said in a statement.

On Saturday, Westpac said the U.S.-based Rosen Law Firm had filed a class-action lawsuit, naming as defendants former chief executive Brian Hartzer and interim chief executive Peter King.