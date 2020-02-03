Australia's Westpac hit with U.S. class-action lawsuit

(Reuters) - Investor rights law firm Bernstein Liebhard has filed a class-action suit against Australia’s No. 2 lender, Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX), accusing it of failing to monitor financial crime, the law firm said on Monday.
The suit was filed in a U.S. court on behalf of investors who bought Westpac’s securities between Nov. 11, 2015, and Nov. 19, 2019, the firm said in a statement.
On Saturday, Westpac said the U.S.-based Rosen Law Firm had filed a class-action lawsuit, naming as defendants former chief executive Brian Hartzer and interim chief executive Peter King.
(This story corrects headline to remove reference to second lawsuit)
